Get Back is a 7-hour Beatles Big Bother with fights and jokes

That Friday, January 10, 1969, before lunchtime, the camera can barely focus on George Harrison. The four Beatles were rehearsing at the Twickenham movie studio” with the idea of ​​creating a TV special and, above all, an album played live, without studio tricks. The project’s name, “Get Back”, came from the proposal to “come back to origins”, for a simpler time and in which the group even recorded an album in a single day (in this case, it was “Please Please Me”, released in 1963).

That day marked the end of the first week of new daily encounters between the band and the musical relationship between Paul McCartney and John Lennon broke down after the creation of the album The Beatles, also known as “White Album” (or “White Album”, in Brazil ), all built with sessions of each member separately.

On January 1st, Harrison had returned to London (rockstar life isn’t easy, right?) and was in a different vibe. The guitarist had discovered a new meaning to life in India and had also created a musical gang of his own, with Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan, with whom he had recently composed. In other words, he was not the “shy” boy of the past.

Sitting next to the drums on a blue velvet cushion, George Harrison tried to establish a new connection between the other Beatles over these initial five days and failed.

On the way out for lunch, he calmly announced that he would be leaving the group. “When?” they ask. “Now”. “See you at the clubs”, he said goodbye

In his diary, Harrison described that January 10th like this:

“I got up. I went to Twickenham. I rehearsed until lunchtime. I left the Beatles and went home.”

But the month of January 1969 was not yet over, as it is possible to watch in “The Beatles: Get Back”, the new project by Peter Jackson, the director of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, which narrates precisely this period of the Beatles’ life.

The filmmaker pored over 56 hours of unpublished footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, in what should be known as the “Big Brother of the Greatest Rock Band of All Time”.

Actively accompanying the project, Lindsay-Hogg even released a shortened montage of these images, which was named “Let It Be”, the same title as the album resulting from these rehearsal sessions.

Lindsay-Hog’s video portrayal is more tense, melancholy and points a few fingers at the reasons that brought the Beatles to an end, such as the presence of Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s partner.

What Peter Jackson does is present a chunky version, 470 minutes, divided into three episodes published by Disney+ last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from this moment in the Beatles’ existence, when the quartet was about to break up.

And, most painfully and most importantly, when Paul McCartney sees the end.

Of course, the band’s fan knows how it all ended – fights over the group’s management, egos and the intensity of coexistence in previous years – but what Peter Jackson does is give us the detail, the spark of the end.

And it starts with George Harrison, isolated, in his corner. On the Friday after their colleague leaves, Paul, John, Ringo and Yoko have a visceral rehearsal session, with screams and howls. There was a lot of energy trapped there that needed to get out somehow.

If Lindsay-Hog were Boninho, the BBB boss, that problem would be solved. Boninho is a master at creating situations in which friction is more evident. Thus, silences could become conversations. Who knows, the fate of the quartet would be different if they really talked about what they thought.

Still, “Get Back” is a great (and too long) way to venture into the Beatles world.

Anyone who doesn’t like the band, doesn’t know or has heard one or another song, may have the chance to get to know them in more depth there than any other Beatlemaniac (who has the courage to use this horrendous nickname) so far.

Faced with the uniqueness of the images, scenes and sub-plots, the group’s connoisseur starts this journey from a point very similar to that which has now arrived in the Beatles’ work.

It all starts with a “good morning” on a cold January morning and ends… Well, I’m not going to say exactly how Jackson’s series ends. But the journey is told with a beginning, a middle and an end. All rich in color and laughter.

Laughs, yes. The Beatles were languishing as a musical institution, but each of the four band members also envisioned a new decade of life, a new and personally radiant moment. The pre-30 year life is full of optimism, even.

It shivers to witness Ringo’s lightness or George’s smile when actually heard. The dynamic between Lennon and McCartney is equally tense and light as their mood changes. A power struggle, as previously imagined, is not clear.

In fact, Paul McCartney himself claims to understand that it is no use separating John and Yoko. They would be together until the end of the former Beatle’s life, on December 8, 1980, after all, as McCartney predicted.

Some say that “Get Back” is a rock documentary. For me, it’s watching a reality show, it’s being as close as anyone in our generation has ever dreamed of being the greatest band of all time – even if you disagree with this squared and possibly dated definition.

It’s almost possible to feel the swell of freshly brewed tea and exhausted cigarettes in the studios (I, as an ex-smoker, had to mark gum and drink plenty of fluids to satisfy my smoking cravings).

Nothing will make you feel more like a Beatle than this immersion proposed by Jackson. Not the feeling of being one of the four, not even in the 5th ranks already occupied. Beatle, 6th Beatle and 7th Beatle, but it offers a chance for each of us to feel like the 8th Beatle, which is great.

The feeling intensifies when Paul McCartney sees the end, in the 9th minute of the second episode of the series.

Recap, in the previous episode, after feeling ignored in the first week of rehearsals, George Harrison advises that he would leave the band. On Sunday, January 12, 1969, the members met at Ringo’s house and, according to the drummer, things worked out fine at first, but the end of the meeting was disastrous. George said goodbye with a simple “see you soon”.

And so, as a new week begins in Twickenham, little is known about who will appear in the studio. And the first to emerge is Ringo, whose appearance soothes the silent tension there. Shortly thereafter, Paul and his partner Linda appear too.

Surrounded by technical staff and Ringo, Paul is asked about the future. If you put pressure on John, would he have him on your side to go with the Beatles?

Paul knows not. He then says that only two would remain. Him and Ringo.

The silence that follows may not last for a minute, but it’s like a hole in the timeline has opened and each second drags on for an eternity. The camera does not leave McCartney’s face. His eyes fill with tears as it becomes clear that he has lost his power to speak, he is deep in thought.

There, my friends, the Beatles came to an end – what came next, the show on the Apple roof, the album “Abbey Road”, it was all a long and tortuous farewell.

Paul McCartney knew in that instant. And I, living my “8th Beatle” moment, got it, too. It hurt like I was a Beatle.