Ghislaine Maxwell in Court: The Charges and Controversies Still Hanging Over the Jeffrey Epstein Case

Abhishek Pratap 12 hours ago News Comments Off on Ghislaine Maxwell in Court: The Charges and Controversies Still Hanging Over the Jeffrey Epstein Case 1 Views

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial began this Monday and is being closely watched by public opinion.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell co-opted and enticed young girls to be raped by American financier Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of pedophilia, prosecutors argued on Monday (29/11).

It was the first day of Maxwel’s trial in a court of law in New York (USA), on charges of trafficking in persons for sexual purposes.

She denies the charges. The defense argues that Maxwell is being used as a scapegoat for the crimes of Epstein – who committed suicide in prison in 2019, just over a month after he was arrested.

His sex trafficking “scheme” is believed to involve dozens of girls. The DA maintains that Epstein – known in New York society for being a wealthy Wall Street investor – paid girls for massages, which turned into sexual acts. Afterwards, the same girls would be paid to find new victims.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ômicron generates pessimism about vaccine efficacy, but caution is needed – 11/30/2021

The omicron variant could resist current vaccines against the coronavirus, warned the head of the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved