Girl gets hit with a machete and gets a giant cut on her face while defending her boyfriend’s friend, says family | Goiás

A 15-year-old girl was hit by a machete and got a giant cut on her face while trying to defend a friend who was being beaten up by her boyfriend in Trindade, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia, according to the family.

The teenager’s father, Osvaldo da Costa Leite, 36, told g1 that his daughter was with a friend in the condominium where she lives, in the Cerrado 2 neighborhood, on Saturday night (28).

A friend of hers started to be beaten by her boyfriend and she tried to protect the girl, but ended up getting the blow with a machete in the face. She was rushed to the Governor Otávio Lage State Hospital (Hugol), according to her father, with a deep cut.

“We are trying to get help to undergo plastic surgery to repair the scar that will remain on her face. The blow hit some teeth, one of her eyes, but she will not lose her sight,” explained the father.

Osvaldo Costa says that his daughter received stitches on her face and returned home to recover. “The doctor will assess whether or not the stitches are to be removed in the next consultation”, he said.

The father also says that he does not know the suspect of assaulting his daughter, but that the police report was registered on the same day and that the boy has not yet been located.

The report contacted the Civil Police advisors, but the bulletin was not found until 12:00 on Monday (29).

