Giulia Costa enjoys a day at the beach alone and her enviable body impresses

Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, took advantage of the heat on the coast and drew attention with her privileged physique; Look

The actress Giulia Costa was clicked in the early afternoon of this Monday (29) enjoying the heat on the coast alone.

the heiress of Flavia Alessandra it took advantage of the high temperatures in Rio de Janeiro to renew its bronze. In the images, she appeared in her flat bikini and astonished followers with her privileged physique.

Another moment that caught the attention of professionals happened when the young woman was returning home. Giula Costa showed that she continues to be careful during the pandemic and insisted on leaving the beach wearing her mask.

Recently, the beauty decided to spice up her social networks and shared a swimsuit photon. The young woman sported the corpão under the water and collected sighs from the fans.

EVERYTHING SAID!

WL! Flavia Alessandra made a hot revelation in lady night this last Wednesday (24).

the actress talked to Tata Werneck in the program and opened the game about the skills of hubby, Octavian Costa. Quite outspoken, she used an unusual metaphor and surprised fans with her comment.

Look!

Photos: Fabricio Pioyani / AgNews

Photos: Fabricio Pioyani / AgNews

Photos: Fabricio Pioyani / AgNews