Globo director reveals “unacceptable” demands by Camila Queiroz

the output of Camila Queiroz from the cast of Secret Truths 2 is yielding several controversies and a new thing is discovered every day. After the network used social media to deny some rumors about the case, it was time to Ricardo Waddington, entertainment director at Rede Globo, to comment on the matter.

In an interview for Tony Goes’ column in Folha de São Paulo, he revealed in detail what Camila’s demands were, defined as “unacceptable contractual demands” in the company’s announcement about. “She wanted to change the outcome of Angel [sua personagem em Verdades Secretas]. Tony Ramos cannot do this, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do this”, said Ricardo.

In addition to wanting to change the character’s destiny, Camila would also be wanting to get involved in the approval of the series’ publicity.: “Nor can I guarantee anything for her. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I’m 39 years with Globo, I’ve worked with casts for 39 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it“.

When asked about the actress’s work for Netflix, the director assured that this was not one of the reasons for her ending on the soap: “What motivated her departure were the demands she made to meet an extension of just seven days. Everyone else in the cast agreed to do it. There wasn’t a single person who said ‘oh no, I’m not going to do seven days’”, he revealed of the extension of days of recordings due to the pandemic.

“That does not exist. We are professionals. We protect what we do with our lives. ‘The show can’t stop’ is not a figure of speech. It’s the law of what we do. The guy goes there with a fever, sick, his mother died, but he goes up on stage and delivers what he has to deliver”, concluded Ricardo, defending the continuation of the series without the protagonist.

It is worth remembering that, before that, Camila had expressed herself through a note from her advisor and also with Stories on Instagram, stating that she did not want to change the end of the telenovela as they were speculating and that, when she was invited to record the sequel to secret truths, “the synopsis that was given to him was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings.”