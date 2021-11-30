Globo fires Isabela Assumpção, after 41 years, due to high salary

Last Friday (11/26), journalist Isabela Assumpção, 72, was fired by Globo. She worked for Globo Repórter and had been with the company for 41 years. According to the website Notícias da TV, the high salary received by the professional motivated her dismissal.

In a published note, she lamented the way her channel cut happened. “Today, Friday, I was fired, after 41 years with the broadcaster. Fired over the phone. Just like that. It was hard, it’s been hard. I liked what I did. But in that liking there was a lot of partnership with you. Some old friends, others more recent. But for me the duo I formed, with each one of you, went beyond the sum of text/image”, he began writing.

Isabela Assumpção Isabela Assumpção was fired at Globo last Friday (26/11)Playback/TV Globo Isabela Assumpção Isabela Assumpção participated in the 44 years of Globo RepórterPlayback/TV Globo Isabela Assumpção The reason for his dismissal would have been the high salary received at the stationDivulgation/TV Globo Isabela Assumpção She has been on the channel for the past 41 years…Divulgation/TV Globo Isabela Assumpção …and participated in the coverage of the Carandiru Massacre…Divulgation/TV Globo Isabela Assumpção …and won the Vladimir Herzog prize, in 1998, for the article Pais que Sequestam.Playback/TV Globo 0

Isabela, who was very dear behind the scenes, took the opportunity to thank her, now, ex-partners. “It was a partnership, I work with pleasure, a dynamic duo, Chitãozinho and Xororó. And so we face rivers and mountains, bandits and good guys, gods and devils. Doing our job, but also having a lot of fun! There were a lot of laughs! From old Pedrinho Tonelada to young Thiago Capelle. I wanted to say that all this will be kept here forever. You are and will be remembered with all affection and gratitude”, he concluded.

After her success in print journalism, mainly in the newspaper O Globo, Isabela was invited to work for TV Globo in 1980. She covered the Massacre do Carandiru, in 1992, and won the Vladimir Herzog prize, in 1998, for the story Pais that kidnap.

Isabela Assumpção was not the only one fired from Globo due to the high salaries. Names such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Alexandre Oliveira and Linhares Júnior were also cut from the channel.

