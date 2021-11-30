Globo fires journalists Renato Machado and Francisco José

Journalists Francisco José and Renato Machado were fired from Globo this Monday (11/29). Their departure from the broadcaster is due to the company’s new policy, which renews its staff.

Machado and José had been working for more than 40 years and recently worked for the journalist Globo Repórter.

According to the TV News portal, Ali Kamel, news director at Globo, sent an e-mail to say goodbye to the journalists. In the message, he praises the professionalism of both parties and says that the two still have work to be shown on the network, mainly on Globo Repórter. Francisco José had just returned from vacation.

“Few have achieved such success. Among the outstanding coverages in which he participated, I highlight the one on the Chernobyl nuclear accident, in 1986. His stand up, on the edge of a lake in Upsala, showed the quality of his text and the ability to explain complex phenomena”, he says Kamel in an excerpt of the email sent to Machado.

The message to José says: “But nothing represents Chico José more than his identification with the Northeast. He is passionate. For 10 years, it covered the drought and poverty that plagued the northeastern hinterland.”

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos