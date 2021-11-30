Globo fires two more experienced journalists: Renato Machado and Francisco José, from Globo Repórter – Zoeira

THE Globo Network dismissed this Monday (29) two more of its most experienced journalists. Renato Machado and Francisco José, each with more than 40 years of service, were joined by Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Isabela Assumpção and Linhares Júnior, who also recently left the company.

The two acted mainly in the ‘Globo reporter‘, where they left unpublished materials that have yet to be shown by the broadcaster.

read more

According to Notícias da TV, by Uol, Globo’s journalism director, Ali Kamel, sent an e-mail to say goodbye to his colleagues and praise the work they had delivered. The portal had access to the messages.

“Renato leaves a legacy of good journalism. He is an example of an excellent professional. On behalf of Globo and his colleagues, thank you very much,” Kamel wrote to his first colleague. “Nothing represents Chico José more than his identification with the Northeast. He is passionate about it. For 10 years, he covered the drought and poverty that plagued the northeastern hinterland”, praised the second.

Renato Machado’s Trajectory

Renato, 78, has been at Globo since 1982. He has already worked for two years at the BBC in London and for 14 at Jornal do Brasil. He has also been a Globo correspondent in London and editor-in-chief and presenter of ‘Bom Dia Brasil’ for 15 years. It has already covered from war to terrorist attack and nuclear accident.

Currently, he was producing special reports for ‘Globo Repórter’.

Francisco José’s trajectory

Francisco José, 77, on the other hand, has been with Globo since 1975. According to Notícias da TV, he, who is from Ceara from Crato, was one of the first with an accent outside the Rio-São Paulo axis to present ‘Jornal Nacional’. It has already covered wars, football world cups and ECO92, a climate conference held in Rio de Janeiro.

Once, in the coverage of a bank robbery in Recife, in 1987, a pregnant woman was threatened with a gun to her head and Chico José placed himself between her and the criminal, offering himself as a hostage in her place.

Currently, like Renato, he also produced special reports for ‘Globo Repórter’.