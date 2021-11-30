Globo journalist fired after 41 years at the station: ‘It’s been tough’

Isabela Assumpo (photo: Reproduo/Twitter)

Journalist Isabela Assumpo said that she was fired by telephone from TV Globo last Friday (26/11) after 41 years of work. According to the website Notcias da TV, the Globo Reprter reporter was cut off from the network due to her high salary. In a text obtained by the site, Isabela tells her colleagues that the resignation was “hard”. “Today, Friday, I was fired, after 41 years at the network. Fired by phone. Just like that. It was tough, it’s been tough,” he said in the report.

“I liked what I did. But there was a lot of liking in that partnership with you. Some old friends, others more recent. But for me, the duo I formed, with each one of you, went beyond the text/image sum… It was a partnership, working with pleasure, a dynamic duo, Chitozinho and Xoror. And so we faced rivers and mountains, bandits and good guys, gods and devils,” he wrote.

According to TV News, the journalist received support from colleagues and messages from the show’s hosts, Sandra Annenberg and Glria Maria.

In addition to Assumpo, professionals such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, Jos Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Alexandre Oliveira and Linhares Jnior were also laid off by TV Globo recently.