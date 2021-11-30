Goalkeeper accuses referee of not scoring penalty in favor of Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

Clube do Remo’s relegation to Serie C of the 2022 Brazilian Championship is already a fait accompli. The azulina fall is the result of numerous mistakes and failures not only on the part of the board but also on the part of the athletes. However, amidst almost all the competition, arbitration was the subject of several complaints.

Neto Pessoa and Igor Fernandes lament after the end of the game. | | Disclosure

With the 0-0 tie against Confiança-SE, which had already been relegated one round in advance, Clube do Remo had its return to Terceirona announced before the eyes of its supporter, who filled the stands at Baenão stadium, in Sunday (28).

Although practically all the players in the Azulino squad have so far preferred to avoid any kind of declaration, goalkeeper Rodrigo Joviasky did not resist and used his social networks to point out a move that could be decisive for the Lion to come out with the victory, but that was simply ignored by the referee Raphael Klaus-FIFA/SP.

Goalkeeper of Clube do Remo, Rodrigo Joviasky points out refereeing error during match against Confiança-SE | Reproduction/Instagram

Because of this, goalkeeper Rodrigo reports: “if it was against Remo, a penalty would have been awarded right away! Remo has always been harmed by refereeing, countless times and the VAR did not act correctly! That’s awesome! Always against everything and everyone! ” he pointed out the third goalkeeper azulino, in his Instagram stories.

In the play, there was a free kick, still in the 1st time of dispute, by midfielder Felipe Gedoz. He fired the shot into the Sergipe team’s goal, but the ball ended up bumping into the defense and following its trajectory to the corner line. However, the shirt 10 complained that there was a hand touch inside the area, and then asked for a penalty that was not scored.

GOAL DISCONTINUED

Also during the game, Clube do Remo even scored the goal for striker Neto Pessoa, who would seal his permanence in Serie B, and which led the fans to delirium in the stands.

However, the goal was invalidated by the refereeing of the game, claiming the hand touch by the shirt number 9 azulino. The move left many fans in doubt, but RBATV images (as shown in the video above) confirm that the ball was in the player’s hand, thus attesting to the irregularity in the play.