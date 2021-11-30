Google Votes Best Android Apps in 2021; see what they are – Link

Android is Google’s smartphone operating system, with hundreds of thousands of apps

Already in the end-of-year mood, Google announced this Monday, 29, which are the most innovative and useful applications on Android, the company’s smartphone operating system. This year’s selection analyzed the apps on Google Play available in Brazil from an editorial team chosen by the company.

Marking the popularity of this type of app, the winner of the year is the Disney+, movie and series streaming service from the Disney studio, responsible for the vast body of animations, titles by Marvel and Fox.

In the category dedicated to “daily helpers”, the apps selected by Google were rabit (to create good habits), PhotoRoom (photo editing) and Wix Owner, dedicated to creating websites in a simplified way. The most fun are photomyne (to turn black and white photos into color), lighttricks (video editing) and again Disney+.

The “hidden treasures” category features the eccentric apps of the year that might not have received so much attention: Rock Identifier (which, with the smartphone camera, scans a stone and, through augmented reality, brings information about it), moonly (lunar calendar) and BoldVoice (English pronunciation training). The “self-improvement” segment coordinated Claro Cursos (open courses), Down Dog (meditation) and Moises (for musicians).

New this year is the introduction of app categories for tablets and watches. In the first, the canvas (of creating images), the Concepts (from drawings) and the lightroom (from photo editing). For smartwatches that use WearOS, the winners were Sleep Cycle (of sleep monitoring), calm (of meditation) and MyFitness (from diets and training).

Games

On Android, the most fun games of the year were several, according to Google: Rogue Land, Marvel Future Revolution, Northgard, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Suspects: Mystery Mansion.

In the indie category, the highlights were Bird Alone and Donut County.