Government accounts close October with a surplus of R$28 billion

Data from the National Treasury Secretariat show a positive balance amid the cut in spending on the Covid-19 pandemic; in the year, the Union has a deficit of BRL 53.4 billion

End of transfer to the labor market assistance program contributed to positive result in October compared to deficit in the same month of 2020



The accounts of the central government — which includes the National Treasury, the Central Bank (BC) and Social Security — recorded a surplus of BRL 28.2 billion in October, compared to a deficit of BRL 3.4 billion in the same month in 2020, according to data released on Monday, 29, by the National Treasury Secretariat (STN). The surplus occurs when revenue is above expenses, that is, the difference between what entered and left the cash register was positive. In September, the accounts closed with a surplus of R$300 million. The result was significantly better than the median expectations of the Fiscal Prism survey by the Ministry of Economy, which indicated a positive balance of R$ 10.1 billion. The National Treasury and the Central Bank recorded a surplus of R$44.3 billion, while the Social Security system presented a deficit of R$16.1 billion. Compared to October 2020, the improvement in the primary result observed in the month is due to the combination of a real increase of 5.9% (+R$ 8.7 billion) in net revenue and a real decrease of 15.4% ( -R$ 23.3 billion) of total expenses.

According to the Ministry of Economy, primary expenses were reduced by the slowdown in spending by the Union in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. “Extraordinary credits and financial support to States and Municipalities showed a reduction of R$ 22.8 billion and R$ 4.0 billion, respectively, when compared to October 2020”, he informed. The Ministry also cited the end of spending on measures to maintain the labor market as a reflection of the positive result in the same month last year. “On the other hand, in that month of 2020, R$ 6.8 billion was returned to the Federal Government for the Emergency Program to Support Jobs (PESE), an event with no equivalent in October 2021.”

Commenting on a possible increase in spending to combat the new variation of Covid-19, the Secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said that he depends on the Ministry of Health’s approval to think of some strategy. “He is going to update on the need to act,” he said. Earlier, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that Brazil is prepared to fight a possible new wave of Covid-19 with the variant micron, first detected in the South Africa. According to the minister, the new type is for “worry”, not “desperation”.

The Treasury secretary also reaffirmed that the economic team is waiting for the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório to pay the BRL 400 installments of the Brazilian Aid until December of next year and ruled out working with a “plan b” . The text, which opens more than R$ 106 billion in the Budget with the authorization to postpone the Union’s debts and changes in the spending ceiling rule, should be voted on by the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) this Tuesday, 30, and taken to the plenary the next day. “Our strategy is focused on the approval of the PEC, which will give us room for maneuver, even if this scenario worsens [de pandemia]”, said Valle.

With the October number, the result accumulated in the year totals a primary deficit of BRL 53.4 billion, compared to a deficit of BRL 680.9 billion in the same period in 2020. This result is composed of a surplus of BRL 188 billion the National Treasury and the Central Bank and a deficit of R$ 241.4 billion in Social Security. In real terms, accumulated through October, net revenue increased by 23.2% (+R$ 250.3 billion), while total expenditure decreased by 25.0% (-R$ 461.7 billion). The National Treasury expects the government’s gross debt to end 2021 at 80.6% of GDP, gradually retracting to 76.6% of GDP in 2030 – close to the pre-crisis level of Covid-19. “The rapid reversal of the effects of the pandemic on the trajectory of public debt is based on the recovery of GDP, the increase in public revenues, the reduction of the primary fiscal deficit and even advance payments of federal credits to public banks”, he informed the government.