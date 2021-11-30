Government has lost control of the economy, says economist

posted on 11/30/2021 06:00



The constant rise in inflation is followed by expectations of low growth for the country – (credit: Editorial editorial)

The financial market is already projecting inflation at the ceiling of the government’s target in 2022. According to the median of forecasts by economists heard weekly by the Central Bank (BC) in the Focus report, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should rise 5 % in the next year. The target defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) is 3.5% per year, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (pp) up or down, that is, the floor is 2% and the ceiling is 5%.

Last week, the market projection was 4.6%. It was the 19th time in a row that the forecast had increased. For 2021, the projection increased for the 34th week in a row to 10.15%, well above the central target of 3.75% and the ceiling of 5.25%. As inflation this year is already accumulated at 8.25%, and there is no longer any possibility of the indicator converging to the target, BC president Roberto Campos Neto should present a public letter to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to explain the reasons for not meeting the target, and what you will do to prevent it from happening next year.

The constant rise in inflation is followed by expectations of low growth for the country. According to Focus, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should grow 4.78% this year and only 0.58% next year. For economist Felipe Queiroz, from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), the negative projections show that the government has lost control over the economy. “The government lives in an ongoing crisis, caused by statements by its own representatives. This makes the projections and expectations of economic agents in relation to the exchange rate, mainly, to deteriorate, generating a capital flight.”

At the current price, the US dollar already costs R$ 5.60. This makes producers raise the price of their goods, worsening the inflation scenario. “With the devalued exchange rate, the producer has a much greater incentive to direct his production to the foreign market. Soon, he adjusts the price of the shoe, for example, in the local market, to the price of the foreign market”, says Queiroz.

To contain inflation, the BC raises the interest rate. The economist judges the measure to be wrong. According to him, this is an instrument used for the so-called “demand inflation”, which would not be the current case: “We have 14 million unemployed, an index of poverty and hunger increasing. We do not have heated demand, we have repressed demand with a lack of jobs. When the BC adopts this measure, it affects even more the country’s economic recovery capacity”, he said.

Carlos Alberto Ramos, an economist at the University of Brasília, says that rising inflation is a global phenomenon: “Even in European countries, we have the highest inflation rate in almost 30 years. The problem is to let inflation become a long-term structural problem.” According to Ramos, the situation worsens in Brazil, due to the devalued real.

*Interns under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo