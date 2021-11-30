Gran Turismo 7 – launch date, price, available editions, bonuses, how to book • Eurogamer.pt

Gran Turismo is one of the most popular car racing franchises of all time, and fans are eagerly awaiting the franchise’s latest entry: Gran Turismo 7.
Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled for PS4, PS4 Pro consoles but, more importantly, for PS5: the popular saga thus marks its entry into this new generation and, considering the extra power of the new PlayStation console, this will bring serious benefits, both in terms of graphics and gameplay.
In this guide, we’ll then go over all the information related to Gran Turismo 7 – in addition to the release date, we’ll also reveal other news about the game, including the price of the same, the available editions, differences between PS4 and PS5 version, among many others.
Gran Turismo 7 – release date
As we said before, Gran Turismo 7 will then reach the PlayStation family of consoles (ie PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5), thus crossing two generations. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the game, as Gran Turismo 7 will be released to March 4, 2022.
Gran Turismo 7 – price and editions available from PlayStation Store
If you want to have the game in your hands as soon as it becomes available, you can now book Gran Turismo 7, either on PlayStation Store or in regular stores.
Now, you can see the PlayStation Store prices and if you want to buy the game, just click on the links:
Whichever version you book on PlayStation Store, you’ll have access to the following bonuses:
- 100,000 CR (game credits)
- Pack of three cars with:
- MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model
- Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND ’14
- Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol TOM’S)
However, there are differences between the Standard Editions and the Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition only contains the game (whether you buy it on PS4 or PS5), the Digital Edition Deluxe Edition of the 25th Anniversary of Gran Turismo 7 has the following bonuses:
- Full game
- Eligibility for PS4™ and PS5™ versions
- 1,500,000 CR (game credits)
- Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific design
- 30 PSN avatars from manufacturers and partners
- Soundtrack The Music of Gran Turismo 7
Either way, you can buy Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and, if you want, upgrade to the PS5 version for just €10.
Gran Turismo 7 – price and editions available in regular stores
If you prefer to buy Gran Turismo 7 in stores, then you can see below the prices of the different versions of the game in the main Portuguese retailers. It is important to note that these are the prices at the time of writing this article, so there is a possibility that they will be different when you search.
worten
The prices of Gran Turismo 7 at Worten are, at this moment, with a 15% pre-sale discount.
FNAC
The FNAC website is, at the moment, with a pre-sale promotion of 15% and even 5% (on FNAC card) in Standard editions. In turn, when purchasing the special edition of Gran Turismo 7 during the pre-sale period (until March 3, 2022), you will receive a DLC as a gift.
MediaMarkt
Right now, MediaMark has pre-order discounts for Gran Turismo 7 ranging from 10% to 14%. You can take a closer look at the links or in the image below.
Popular Radio
The prices of Gran Turismo 7 on Rádio Popular are, at this moment, with a 15% pre-sale discount.
El Corte Ingles
Prices for Gran Turismo 7 at El Corte Inglés are currently at a 15% pre-order discount – however the Standard editions are sold out, for PS4 and PS5. The 25th Anniversary Deluxe Digital Edition also has the offer of a €5 voucher.
Gaming Replay
All Gran Turismo 7 entries in Gaming Replay mention the DLC offering.
Gran Turismo 7 – What are the advantages and improvements on PS5?
Although the game will be released on both PS4 and PS5 consoles, it’s clear that Gran Turismo 7 will have obvious improvements on the latest console, thus taking advantage of its more powerful hardware and making the game not only more beautiful, but also more fluid.
You can see a list of the Gran Turismo 7 improvements on PS5:
- Discover the opposing drivers in your rearview mirror and see the sun shining in the curves of your car’s bodywork with support for 4K and HDR with an estimated frame rate of 60 fps. You can also capture photos with extraordinary realism thanks to the power of ray tracing on the PS5™.
- Feel the vibration of the anti-lock braking system and the turning wheels and the variation in the braking resistance of each car thanks to the adaptive triggers DualSense™ wireless controller.
- From the slight bumps in the asphalt to the shoulder ledges, feel your position on the road through the immersive haptic feedback.
- Feel the position of other cars and drivers on the road with unparalleled clarity thanks to the 3D audio of the PS5 console.
Do you own a PlayStation console and are you a fan of racing games? Then Gran Turismo 7 could be a nice addition to your catalog and, in case you still have doubts, you can always check out the game trailer below.
Looking forward to Gran Turismo 7?