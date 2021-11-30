Grêmio and São Paulo with fans at the Arena!

This Monday afternoon (29), Grêmio was judged by the STJD for the invasion of the pitch in the game between Grêmio and Palmeiras. To the surprise of many people, the penalty given by the STJD was well considered.

Grêmio was punished by the STJD with 10 games with the north sector closed. In other words, in the rest of the stadium, the club will be able to receive an audience, except in this sector where the confusion took place.

As the club has already played 3 games with all sectors closed, there are 7 more punishment games that will be served in the rest of the Brasileirão and in 2022. Many believed that a heavier penalty would come, until it was reasonable.

In addition, the club will have to pay a fine of R$100 thousand for what happened. Meanwhile, Palmeiras was acquitted of any punishment.

However, if this would already be the punishment given to Grêmio if the trial had taken place soon after the game, the tricolor was harmed by the fact that the trial took so long. Since he played with the gates closed for several games.

However, Grêmio also had another interest in this trial, which was Rafinha. The full-back ended up getting a game of suspension for having cursed the referee. Thus, the athlete will embezzle the team against São Paulo.

The big problem is that Vanderson took the third yellow card and embezzles the team against São Paulo, which raises a big doubt about who will play on the right side. Léo Gomes was speculated as a substitute, but he received a vacation. Therefore, the question remains of who will be the right-back against São Paulo.

