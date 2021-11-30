Grêmio does a ‘heavy boat’ with Jean Pyerre, Everton and five others leaving immediately; see the names

Seven players will not be used by coach Vagner Mancini in Grêmio’s last games in the fight not to be relegated in the Brasileirão

Needing a sprint to escape relegation to the Serie B, O Guild does not have 7 cast members by the end of the Brazilian championship. They can stay at the club, but will not be used by coach Vagner Mancini.

This Monday (29), the vice president of football, Denis Abrahão, confirmed at a press conference the names that make up the ‘boat’: Léo Gomes, Guilherme Guedes, Paulo Miranda, Jean Pyerre, Léo Pereira, Éverton and Luiz Fernando.

“Not that they are guilty of anything. guilty are we all, but it was a decision that is better late than later,” said the Grêmio director.

“The vast majority, almost entirely, the players were already with their heads elsewhere”.

Denis Abrahão also spoke specifically about Jean Pyerre. The Grêmio director confirmed that the attacking midfielder has proposals to leave Grêmio and also said that he ‘doesn’t want’ to play for the club.

“Jean Pyerre is not in the mood and didn’t want to play. I was uncomfortable, so much so that I had already taken him away from three trips in order to improve his condition and it didn’t improve”.



“There is a proposal from the Alave, Yes. There is a club from Germany and of the England. Player who has a market. Why am I going to hold him if the coach doesn’t have him for the next three games?”

After 35 matches, Grêmio is in the 18th position do Brasileirão with 36 points and it doesn’t just depend on itself to escape relegation. Youth (17th) and Bahia (16th) have 40 points and one game less than Tricolor Gaucho.

With three games remaining in the year, the team led by Vagner Mancini returns to the field in this Thursday (2), when you receive the São Paulo, in the Arena, needing to score.