Grêmio is punished by STJD for invasion of the Arena, but the fans will return against São Paulo | Guild

Grêmio will have the fans’ return to the Arena in Thursday’s match against São Paulo, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. In judgment on Monday, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) determined that the club will act in the North Arquibancada banned for the next seven games and imposed a fine of R$ 100 thousand for the invasion of fans at Arena in the defeat to Palmeiras on the day October 31st. Right-back Rafinha got a suspension game.

The decision was made by majority vote in the virtual session of the 1st Disciplinary Commission of the court. Rapporteur Ramon Rocha indicated the penalty with 10 matches with the sector banned, but the three games with closed gates held at the Arena after the injunction granted by the STJD in the case already count towards the punishment.

This punishment was considered based on a request from Grêmio, which did not find any resistance in the STJD’s Attorney. The auditors João Rafael Soares and Alcino Guedes accompanied the rapporteur’s votes on the issue of invasion. In the case of Rafinha, the auditors Sergio Coelho, José Maria Philomeno and Alcino Guedes voted for a match.

1 of 2 The Arena’s no-seat sector was banned for seven more matches — Photo: Grêmio FBPA/Divulgação Sector without seats in the Arena was banned for another seven matches — Photo: Grêmio FBPA/Divulgação

One of Tricolor’s lawyers, Jorge Petersen, participated in the video hearing and showed images of the invasion with the identification of the fans who appeared – in total, there were 23 fans identified by the club with the authorities. A video was also shown with images of the Grêmio fans to maintain that violent behavior is not a constant in the Arena.

– Grêmio is certainly the one who most regrets this event and I would like to leave a final word that these acts do not represent Grêmio’s true fans. It’s orderly, peaceful and just wants to be by the side of your club cheering – Petersen said in support.

The invasion of Grêmio fans to the Arena occurred after the defeat by 3-1 to Palmeiras, on October 31, in the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

Grêmio responded for the disorder of the fans, invasion of the field and throwing objects on the lawn, in addition to the depredation of structures in the competition, such as the VAR’s cabin. Rafinha, even unrelated to the match, was judged for offending the referee, as reported in the docket.

The Grêmio was denounced in two articles, 213 and 211, respectively, for “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing disorders” and “failing to maintain the site with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full security and safety”. The foreseen penalty could reach the loss of 10 field commands. On the Article 211 charges, the club was acquitted.