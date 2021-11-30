Grêmio removes Jean Pyerre and 6 more before the final straight of the Brazilian Nationals

Grêmio decided to remove seven players from the squad before the last three matches of the Brazilian Championship. The list has Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre and was defined today (29), at a meeting between the management and the technical commission. Athletes were notified shortly thereafter. The remainder of the main group initiates the early concentration regime. The measures are considered a last move in the fight to try to escape relegation.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul still faces São Paulo (at home), Corinthians (away) and Atlético-MG (at home). The team needs three wins and parallel results to escape Serie B, according to a projection by the UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

Léo Gomes, Paulo Miranda, Guilherme Guedes, Léo Pereira, Luiz Fernando, Éverton Cardoso and Jean Pyerre were informed by the club of the release.

Of the seven, three were already out of the plans for 2022: Léo Pereira and Luiz Fernando, on loan, and Éverton Cardoso, ex-Flamengo and São Paulo.

Léo Gomes returned from a serious knee injury this year, but played only games for the transition team, in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes.

Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre, however, were frequent options in recent Grêmio games. The defender was sent off against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, and did not play anymore.

Considered a promise of the Grêmio base, Jean Pyerre played in 39 Grêmio matches this season. On Friday (26), he participated in about 17 minutes of the match that ended in a 3-1 defeat.