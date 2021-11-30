Grêmio removes Jean Pyerre and six other players in the final stretch of the Brasileirão

Threatened with relegation, the Guild started a clean sweep within his squad and decided to fend off seven players in the final stretch of the Brasileirão 2021, looking for a last mobilization, trying to get rid of the fall. The names that will no longer be part of the group are Léo Pereira, Léo Gomes, Luiz Fernando, Everton, Guilherme Guedes, Jean Pyerre and Paulo Miranda. The measure was explained by the club’s deputy football team, Dénis Abrahão.

– It is true that the seven players are dismissed. Some on vacation, others injured, others wanting to go out. The vast majority, almost in its entirety, already had their minds elsewhere – justified Abrahão in a press conference this Monday, adding:

– Not that they are to blame, but it was a decision sooner rather than later. It was the moment that I decided necessary and sufficient to do what had to be done – said the leader.

Jean Pyerre was removed from the group (Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA)

+ See the LANCE app! the result of the games of the round

Denis Abrahão did not hide his dissatisfaction with the posture of the squad in the match against Bahia, when Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul suffered yet another defeat. In the evaluation of the directors, the mobilization of athletes to help the team was not what was expected and removal was the solution found.

Jean Pyerre and Paulo Miranda



From the removed group, Jean Pyerre and Paulo Miranda are the most prominent athletes. The midfielder was also present last Friday, in Salvador, in the defeat by Bahia.

Z-4



With 36 points, Grêmio is in 18th place and needs to have an impeccable performance to get out of the relegation zone. Also, your direct rivals need to stumble.