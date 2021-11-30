Grêmio removes Jean Pyerre, Paulo Miranda and five other athletes for the final stretch of the Brasileirão

Grêmio sent away seven players for the final straight of the Brasileirão and their desperate fight to stay in Serie A. They are: midfielder Jean Pyerre, full-backs Leo Gomes and Guilherme Guedes, defender Paulo Miranda, and forwards Everton, Luiz Fernando and Leo Pereira. The information was confirmed by the vice president of football, Denis Abrahão, at a press conference this Monday after a meeting with the group of players and the technical committee.

“That’s true. We had seven players laid off, let’s say. Some on vacation, some injured, others already wanting to leave. Players were already thinking about the vacation. Bahia’s defeat certainly surfaced in me situations that I’ll be, as always, very truthful. Even though I’m the runner-up in football, I watch every game as a fan. In Bahia, I didn’t even speak. I didn’t even get up from my chair in the first half hour. This had never happened in my life as a fan . I’m a fan, I’m runner-up in football,” said the manager. “Not that they are guilty of anything. We are all guilty. Better late than later,” he added.

According to Abrahão, athletes are not part of this season’s plans, and in some cases, even for next year they run the risk of not being used. “They are not part of this season. Leo Gomes has not played football for two years. Would he be responsible for putting him in these games? A player coming from four surgeries. It would be inhumane. Luiz Fernando and Everton asked for an early vacation. That was it. I’m told by Diego Cerri. Guilherme Guedes has an injury problem, always in the medical department. He’ll be back next year. Leo Pereira is not a Grêmio player. We have to decide if we’ll opt for the purchase. At first, no. Everton, Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre are not in the plans for next year. If Jean changes, it could be”, he pointed out.

Still on midfielder Jean Pyerre, who has already had a good time for the club, the top hat understands that he is an ace and admitted to surveys by the athlete, including Aláves, from Spain, with a loan proposal. “He has everything to be an ace, but he can’t settle down. Every day a proposal arrives for Jean. He plays too much football. Suddenly he needs to go out. I hope Jean is happy. I want his good . There’s a proposal from Aláves. I received it. There’s from England, from Germany”, he evaluated.

The timing of the decision, with only three games remaining, was also questioned by the manager. According to Abrahão, something had to be done and “better late than later” to try to change the panorama. “The moment we found was this. Are there ten days to go? There are, but those ten days are decisive for our maintenance in series A.”





