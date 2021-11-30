Grêmio removes Jean Pyerre, Paulo Miranda and five other players from the final stretch of the Brasileirão | Guild

Grêmio informed some players this Monday that they will not be part of the preparation for the club’s last two matches in Brasileirão in 2021. Léo Pereira, Léo Gomes, Luiz Fernando, Everton, Guilherme Guedes, Jean Pyerre and Paulo Miranda were announced that they will not be used in the training that remains to conclude the season at CT Luiz Carvalho.

Jean Pyerre at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio Disclosure

From the list of players, Jean Pyerre is the most prominent name. The midfielder was on the field in the defeat to Bahia, and had been used in some games with Vagner Mancini. Paulo Miranda also started on a high with the current coaching staff, but after some failures he was left out of the group that was taken to the games.

Everton was related to the debut of Mancini, but was only on the bench and did not have any minutes on the field with this management. Luiz Fernando was in two rounds as an alternative, without playing. Léo Pereira was called to stay as an option in three matches, but also without acting.

Léo Gomes and Guilherme Guedes were once among those listed. The right-back was on the bench against Atlético-GO and the young man was an option against Fluminense.

The group that had the early vacation was notified at CT Luiz Carvalho and will not participate in the training scheduled for the afternoon shift. The club announced that Denis Abrahão football vice-president will grant an interview from 4 pm onwards.