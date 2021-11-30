Grêmio starts reformulation and drops five players for 2022

In 2022, Grêmio will carry out a major overhaul of its cast. This will happen whether the club is in the first or second division of the next season. And the first step was taken this Monday (29), seven players were removed and five of them will not stay at the club.

The vice president of football Denis Abrahão made clear the reasons for the departures. In the list, only the full-backs Léo Gomes and Guilherme Guedes should remain in the squad for 2022. The others, all of them will get their things from the locker room and will not come back next year.

Two of them are easy cases to solve: Léo Pereira and Luiz Fernando are on loan at Grêmio, and with their ties ending, they leave without any complications.

“Luiz Fernando asked to go on vacation in advance. Everton also wanted to go on vacation early. This was said by Diego Cerri, none of them came to talk to me”, commented Abraham.

Speaking of Everton Cardoso, this yes should cause headaches for the direction, since he earns R$ 500 thousand per month and his contract runs until the end of 2022.

“Everton is a player who has a contract period with Grêmio and has no plans for next year, let’s try to do something with him”, explained.

In the same boat, are Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre, two other players completely out of the plans for 2022. The midfielder, by the way, has a proposal from Alavés, from Spain, from English and German teams.

5 players do not stay in Grêmio in 2022

Finally the management woke up and started to promote changes. The point is that of these five players, only JP had been playing more regularly. See the list:

Leo Pereira Luiz Fernando Everton Cardoso Jean Pyerre Paulo Miranda

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA