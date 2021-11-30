Halo Infinite: Party mode will not be available after Fracture:Tenrai event

The entire Xbox and PC Gaming community of gamers is taking advantage of the game’s multiplayer mode. Infinite Halo, in which they can relive more than ever the experience that has positioned them as one of the most beloved video game franchises.

Something that surprised us is that the video game is breaking it even weeks before its official launch, thanks to the unexpected release of the public beta version of its multiplayer mode, for which thousands and thousands of players are investing many hours of gameplay.



Overall, multiplayer reception has been overwhelmingly good, highlighting how good the control is, the classic feel of previous titles aroused by Infinite and the new features introduced by the game have made the game, at the moment, a real success.

But not all the decisions 343 Industries are making aren’t being the best ones, as, for example, Halo Infinite multiplayer Party mode won’t be available after the Fracture: Tenrai event.

This notice was produced through a post on Halo Support’s official Twitter account, where we can read that after the Fracture: Tenrai event that ends tomorrow, November 30th, we will no longer have Fiesta mode available.

Many users have already complained about this decision to eliminate the game mode after the end of the event, and we will see if the study takes action on the matter and plans to change this policy for upcoming events.



Halo Infinite multiplayer Party mode will not be available after the Fracture: Tenrai event. Even with the problems the title is having as a result, for example, of slow progression in terms of levels, Halo Infinite is breaking records everywhere, already being a tremendous success for Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries.

We’ll have to wait if the campaign starring the Master Chief will be the same, or better received, than the multiplayer mode when it launches on December 8th.

