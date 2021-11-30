Harry and Meghan Feel ‘Excluded’ From The Royal Family Being Left Out of the Queen’s Christmas Message, Says Book | World

A new book shows that Prince Harry felt excluded from the UK Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II left him out of the 2019 Christmas message. This would have been one of the triggers for him and Meghan Markle to decide to leave royalty British. Note the absence of the couple Harry and Meghan in the photo above.

The writer Christopher Andersen, specializing in the Royal Family, narrates in the book “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” (“Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, in free translation from English to Portuguese) that Harry’s photo was not present on the table behind the queen in the televised message later that year. However, there was a photograph of Prince William, wife and children.

2 of 2 The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry of the UK in an Oct 25, 2019 photo — Photo: Reuters/Archive The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry of the United Kingdom in an October 25, 2019 photo — Photo: Reuters/Archive

For Andersen, this omission was the Queen’s response to Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to spend Christmas in Canada—not England with the Royal Family.

In an interview on the Today program, on American NBC, released this Monday (29), Andersen said that the queen still loves all her children and grandchildren. However, in relation to matters of the Royal Family as a “firm” – which is what they call royalty – the monarch acts in a professional manner and separates the emotional ties.

“That’s why she didn’t let Harry and Meghan remain ‘part-time royalty’ the way they both wanted to,” says the author.

The book has barely been released and has already reverberated in the Royal Family: the spokesman for Prince Charles rejected this Monday (29) an assertion that the heir to the British throne had questioned the skin tone of Prince Harry’s son and by Meghan Markle.

In the book, Andersen says that Charles asked what the child’s skin would look like. “This is fiction and not worth commenting on,” Charles’s spokesman told reporters.

The book, due out Tuesday, does not directly accuse Charles of being the unidentified family member Meghan accused of raising concerns about how dark her son’s skin might be. The statement was made during an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey, in March of this year (watch below).

Meghan, whose mother is black and father is white, said her son Archie was denied the title of prince because of concerns within the royal family “about how dark his skin could be”.