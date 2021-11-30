Health investigates a possible case of the omicron variant in the Federal District | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District informed, in the beginning of this Tuesday afternoon (30), that it is investigating a possible case of infection by Covid-19 with the omicron variant. According to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of the Federal District (Cievs), the person is isolated and monitored by the Cievs team.
“This is a man, aged between 40 and 49 years, who received 3 doses of vaccine. The case remains asymptomatic and the traveler has been in isolation since his arrival in the capital”, says the Health Department of the Federal District.
According to the Department of Health, the traveler took the test for Sars-Covid-2 on Monday (29) and the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-DF) found “detectable result”. The folder informed that “Lacen-DF has already started the analysis for the genetic sequencing of the sample, with the objective of verifying if it is the omicron variant”.
DF without New Year’s Party
The ad was made through a social network (look above). The governor said he could not “risk a setback” in fighting the pandemic.
“I ask that everyone observe the recommended care, especially in this time of uncertainty, until we can resume life normally,” said Ibaneis.
