Health signs contract to purchase 100 million doses from Pfizer

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed a contract today for the purchase of 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 that will be applied, in principle, as a booster dose in 2022.

The formalization took place at an event held in Salvador, which was also attended by the president of Pfizer Brasil, Marta Díez.

According to the ministry, the forecast is for deliveries to start in January 2022, with a total of 20 million by March. The contract still provides for another 25 million doses until June, another 35 million until September and 19.9 million in the last quarter of 2022.

In a press release, Pfizer also informs that the Brazilian government has the option of increasing the number of doses scheduled to be delivered to the country by up to 50 million additional vaccines, raising the total number of potential doses to 150 million doses in 2022.

Pfizer has already delivered more than 130 million doses of the immunizing agent to Brazil. The contract in effect provides for the supply of over 70 million doses by the end of this year.

Booster dose and teenagers

The Ministry of Health recommends, preferably, Pfizer vaccines for the application of booster doses against covid-19. The immunizing agent is also the only one authorized, among those in use in Brazil, to be applied to adolescents.

Recently, the laboratory asked Anvisa for authorization to apply the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. The Ministry of Health did not say whether the 100 million doses purchased today provide for the possibility of applying the vaccine to children in case of approval.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, the purchase of more than 122 million doses of AstraZeneca is planned for 2022, in addition to another 134 million being guaranteed by contracts in force.