Hero at Palmeiras, Deyverson leaves “crazy boy” behind and already dreams of World Cup | palm trees

Deyverson was marked throughout his time at Palmeiras by the nickname “crazy boy”, but the now hero of the Libertadores tri-championship wants to leave this phase behind. According to the striker, his return to the club, crowned with the goal in the 2-1 victory over Flamengo in Montevideo, demonstrates the new moment in his life.

– When I was loaned to Alaves again (in 2020) I felt the sadness of perhaps not being able to return home. Palmeiras is my home, I love Palmeiras. I was in this fear, in this doubt if I would return. Thank God I was able to come back, I came back with a different thought, Abel gave me this opportunity to demonstrate on the field that I’m no longer a crazy boy, but Deyverson, married, with three daughters and renewed, changed (laughs) – he told the ge.

With goals and controversy in the first pass between 2017 and 2019, the center forward returned to the club in June, after loans to Getafe and Alavés. Initially, Deyverson was not part of Abel Ferreira’s plans and the idea was to try to negotiate it definitively, but throughout training he gained the coach’s trust and created a relationship that the forward defines as that of father and son.

Since his reinstatement, he has played 31 matches in 2021 and scored five goals, including against Flamengo, in the Libertadores final overtime. Although he has already been marked in the club’s history when he scored the goal that defined the 2018 Brazilian title against Vasco, he knows that he has reached an even greater level in history in Montevideo.

– The plug hasn’t gone down yet and it won’t for a long time, I think for years. It was a long-awaited title by all, it will take a long time to fall – he pondered.

The alviverde delegation arrived in Brazil at dawn on Sunday and the party at the door of the Football Academy lasted until early morning. Deyverson just rested the next day and on Monday he had a busy day, with appearances in Mais Você, a program hosted by Ana Maria Braga, and Globo Esporte, in which he took the opportunity to provoke Corinthians and Flamengo.

Out of the club at the beginning of the year, the striker did not compete in the 2020 edition of the World Cup against Verdão and is now thinking about the tournament, to be played in February. Verdão learned this Monday that they will face the winner of the clash between Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico.

– First to Libertadores, the goal in Libertadores and now to the World Cup, God willing, let’s try to bring this World Cup to the fans, our families and those who support us and stop these things that have nothing to do, Palmeiras has the World Cup , yes, and people have to respect Palmeiras more and stop with these little songs that won’t affect anyone, because we know how big Palmeiras is – warned Deyverson.

