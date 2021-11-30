Homemade Lysoform: know where to use in your home and learn how to make your own to kill germs and bacteria

A widely used and sought after product in the pandemic of Covid-19 it was the Lysoform, the reason is that its potent action ends with germs and bacteria. Therefore, this Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Portal homemade tricks, will share with you how to make homemade lysoform.

Also, the homemade lysoform can be used in hundreds of places, we will teach you some tips on how and where to use the product. The manufacturer’s promise is that it kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria, as well as removing dirt from surfaces and floors. So see how to use the homemade lysoform in cleaning your home.

Where and how to use homemade lysoform?

O homemade lysoform that we’re going to teach you, can be used in different places. One way to use the product is to disinfect your whole house, the main places are the toilet, the drain and the sides of the walls that get dirty over time. In these cases, just apply homemade lysoform directly to the areas, and for greater effectiveness of the product, leave it for 10 minutes, then rinse.

Cleaning and perfume throughout the house

To apply in your home, after sweeping all environments, dilute 1 American cup of homemade lysoform for 5 liters of water. Apply to the floor, tiles and backyard, you can also spray some of the solution into a spray bottle and apply to rugs and carpet. The aroma is very pleasant and kills the germs and bacteria as promised in the original product. However, you can add a few drops of cleansing essence if you want to vary the scent.

Anyone who works in a hospital wears it on their clothes!

Only Original lysoform and Suave Odor are indicated to be used in washing clothes, however, with the homemade lysoform, you can use without any problem. Just add a cap or ½ American cup of the product in the first wash water. So he can act with the washing powder bringing much more effectiveness for cleaning clothes.

Homemade Lysoform Recipe, see the ingredients:

20 ml of Benzalkonium Chloride

80 ml of alcohol

400 ml of water

Benzalkonium Chloride can be purchased on the internet for an average of R$ 30.00 reais, and yields many liters of homemade lysoform. Preferably use 70% alcohol, which kills germs and bacteria, and filtered or boiled water. The next step is to mix the ingredients in a container with a lid. Then, watch a video on Flávia Ferrari’s YouTube channel that teaches you how to do it!

