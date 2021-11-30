Honda defends engine switch to Verstappen in Saudi Arabia

Journalist suggests deadlock between Honda and Red Bull over Verstappen engine in Jeddah (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

VERSTAPPEN HAS MATCH-POINT AGAINST HAMILTON + FRANK WILLIAMS’ LEGACY IN F1 | GP 270 paddock

The weekend of the Saudi Arabian GP could mark the conclusion of the fight for the Formula 1 title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in 2021. It is enough for the Dutchman to win and hope for his rival to finish seventh — or triumph with the fastest lap and see Lewis go from sixth to bottom — or even come second, as long as Hamilton doesn’t score points. But the story of the journey in Jedda also goes through a possibility that was hitherto implausible, but one that is beginning to take shape: an eventual replacement of the internal combustion engine in Verstappen’s car, recommended by Honda.

The story is brought by Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero, from the Italian version of the Motorsport website. According to the journalist, the Sakura factory is concerned about the mileage of the current internal combustion engine (ICE) in the Verstappen car.

The fourth unit was changed over the weekend of the Russian GP and, between free practice, qualifying and racing since then, despite the rotation of engines adopted precisely to save equipment, it is possible that the fourth ICE ran between 2 thousand and 2 , 5 thousand km.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Journalist reveals deadlock between Honda and Red Bull over engine of Verstappen’s car (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Mercedes, on the other hand, will race in Jeddah with the so-called ‘hot engine’, at least in Hamilton’s car. The new version of the ICE, used in the sprint race and in the São Paulo GP, in Interlagos, theoretically accumulates only 400 km.

Unlike the first years of this last cycle of Honda in Formula 1, this season the Japanese brand has been standing out above all for the reliability of its engines. But a new internal combustion engine would theoretically be beneficial as it represents a theoretical gain in performance and a breather in terms of the part’s useful life in this final stretch of the season, even more so taking into account the Abu Dhabi GP just a week after Jeddah.

According to the journalist, however, Red Bull is reticent about an eventual exchange. Although Jeddah’s urban circuit is high-speed and, in theory, makes it easy for Verstappen to overtake a lot and minimize damage, Milton Keynes’ team wants to avoid a penalty, in this case, five positions on the Saudi grid.

But, at the same time, the urban circuit is completely unknown to everyone, so that an exchange can be designed as risky at this moment, capital for the championship.

In an exclusive interview with BIG PRIZE at the weekend of the São Paulo GP, Masashi Yamamoto, Honda director for Formula 1, reinforced that, at least until that moment, there was no forecast to develop updates for the Verstappen engine in this final straight of the championship.

“We won’t be introducing any updates to Max’s car until the end of the season,” assured Yamamoto-san in Interlagos.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon arrive with Golden Ball trophies (Video: ESPN)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.