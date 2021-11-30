Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto offers 12 new adult cardiology ICU beds

With the objective of offering an increasingly humanized treatment, the Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto has just made 12 new rooms available at the UTCA (Advanced Cardiac Treatment Unit) – all individual. The activation of the new beds is part of the hospital’s expansion, located on the 2nd floor of Tower 2 of its new structure.

Recently, 10 new pediatric ICU beds were opened, which are already in operation – all with individual beds and with a structure for parents to stay. As a result, the hospital is the only one in the city to offer ICU beds – adults and children – individually and with the participation of their families during treatment.

The expansion in service is part of the project of the own health network, designed since 2012. In all, the new ICU unit will house, by the end of November 2021, 31 new beds: 21 adults and 10 pediatric beds, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology, in addition to a skilled team. “Investments are around R$ 10 million, with 50% of the amount allocated to physical structure and the other 50% to equipment. In total, by the end of the year, the hospital will have 51 ICU beds”, says the superintendent of Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Elpidio José Mieldazis.

“With this new structure, we were able to further increase the hospital’s surgical capacity, including complex surgeries in pediatric patients”, highlights Julio César Paim, CEO and general director of Unimed Ribeirão Preto. With that, according to him, there will be an increase in surgical complexity care, including as a back-up service for pediatric care provided at Hospital São Paulo – a medical center managed by Unimed Ribeirão Preto. “This amount of ICU beds makes Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto the largest medical center in the city in terms of the number of private beds in a single hospital”, adds Paim.

The executive also highlights that the concern of the hospital’s governing body has always been to offer a new, modern structure, with high quality human resources and, above all, humanized care for patients. Hence, the importance of offering an individual ICU. “In such a short time of operation, the ICU has already established itself as one of the best in the country, with quality indicators compatible with hospitals in large centers in the world”, he compares.

Humanization

All ICU beds – adult and pediatric – are individual, with the permission of family members accompanying the patients. For this, a highly trained team was formed and a new physical structure was designed, which allows natural lighting and provides the patient with a correct perception of day and night.



Dental care in the ICU

Another novelty in hospital care is the daily presence of a dental professional in the ICU, responsible for controlling dental infection and for the prophylactic work of patients in the Advanced Cardiology Care Unit, even carrying out small interventions, if necessary. The presence of a dentist in the multidisciplinary team is due to some oral problems they can cause, including heart problems. One more care for the patients at Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto.

Investment

Superintendent Elpidio José Mieldazis points out that, for 2023, there will also be an increase in a maternity hospital with activation of the Obstetric Center, Neonatal ICU, Nursery and Rooming-in. “The entire project represents more than R$100 million over five years, in physical structure, equipment and personnel. Until this year we have reached almost 30% of that amount”, he says.

About Unimed Ribeirão Preto

Reference in health for Ribeirão Preto and region, Unimed offers its customers the best quality of life option, with ethics and a humanized vision. Founded in 1971, Unimed Ribeirão Preto has more than 1,000 doctors and has its own services to serve its more than 156 thousand customers: Hospital Unimed, Unimed 24 Horas, Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging Center, Pharmacy, Health Care Center (NAS), Espaço Viver Bem, Occupational Health Department (DSO) and Rehabilitation Center, in addition to a wide structure of accredited hospitals, emergency services, laboratories and ambulances, ensuring quality in medical, hospital and diagnostic assistance.

About Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto

Inaugurated in 2016, Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto, focused on high complexity, brought 140 clinical and ICU beds to the city, with five operating rooms equipped with the highest technology for complex care.

With a total focus on the patient, Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto has a structure of excellence and a multidisciplinary team guided by the most modern care protocols, striving for humanized care, with safety and efficiency.