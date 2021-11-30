House Of Gucci: Gucci Heirs Detonate Family Film: “Fake and Unfair Show”; check the note

Xiii! It seems that not everyone was satisfied with the movie “House Of Gucci“… Even with all the anticipation, acclaim and a performance that could earn Lady Gaga an Oscar, the heirs of the Gucci family hated the production. This Monday (29), they issued a statement expressing they are “upset” by the way family members were portrayed, and calling the film “extremely painful”.

The film, released on November 25, tells the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead in 1995. Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani, spent 18 years in prison for plotting the death of her ex-husband, played by Adam Driver. In the note sent to the Italian news agency ANSA and published by Variety magazine, the heirs of Aldo Gucci, played in the film by Al Pacino, they claim that the family was portrayed as a liar.

“The film’s production didn’t bother to consult with us before describing Aldo — the company’s president for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as bandits, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them. This is extremely painful from a human point of view. And an insult to the legacy the brand is built on today”, says the statement.

The statement also details the family’s disagreement over the “portrait” of Patrizia Reggiani in the film, and the cast statements that, according to them, put the murderer “as a victim trying to survive in a sexist, corporatist and chauvinist corporate culture”. For the heirs, “this could not be further from the truth”.

In the note, they explain that during the 1980s, when the film was set and the brand was run by family members, the company was “inclusive”: “There were several women who held senior positions at Gucci, whether they were family members or not. As the president of Gucci America, the head of public relations and global communications and a member of the board of directors of the Gucci America company.”

To complete the outburst, the heirs affirm that they guarantee the right to act to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones. “Gucci is a family that lives by honoring the work of its ancestors, whose memories do not deserve to be disturbed for a false and unfair spectacle with the protagonists”, finished.

Despite the notable outrage, for now the family does not plan to file legal action against Warner Bros. or those responsible for the feature, according to Variety.

In an exclusive and recent interview to Hugo Gloss, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto gave details about the film, telling how it was to be part of the production. Watch: