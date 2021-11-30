How is the fight against Z-4 after Atlético-GO’s victory over Bahia? – 11/30/2021

Atlético-GO’s victory over Bahia by 2-1 last night (29) messed with the bottom of the Brasileirão table. Dragão took a big step to remain in Serie A and intensified the dispute between Cuiabá, Athletico, Juventude and Bahia itself to avoid the fall.

The setback complicated the situation of the Bahia Tricolor, which continues with 40 points. Despite being out of the relegation zone, they have a game more than Juventude. In other words, it only takes a single from the team alviverde today (30) against Red Bull Bragantino to push Esquadrão to the G4. Of the three games that are left, the team still plays two at home, against Atlético-MG and Fluminense, and one away against Fortaleza.

The other club that is below (excluding the lantern and already relegated Chape) and has a game in hand is Cuiabá. Dourado faces Palmeiras today (30) and, if they win, they can reach 46 points and practically guarantee themselves in the elite. In addition, the team will still have a direct confrontation with Athletico in the sequence, away from home. Fortaleza, at home, and Santos, away, complete the team’s series of games.

These two teams with fewer games put a lot of pressure on Athletico. Current champion of the South American Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane has scored only 42 points so far and is threatened in 15th place. After Cuiabá, the club still hosts Palmeiras and visits Sport.

Finally, Atlético-GO reached 44 and is still at risk, but Chapecoense is the next opponent. With 44 points and in 13th place, Dragão depends only on one victory in this confrontation to guarantee itself in the national elite for another season.

fortress can decide

Tricolor Ceará is in sixth place with 52 points and is fighting for a place in the group stage of the Libertadores. However, the Leão do Pici will be decisive for the relegation zone of Brasileirão. After losing to Santos 2-0, in the game that practically freed Peixe from descent, Fortaleza will have three more games against the teams at the bottom of the table.

At home, they host Juventude on Friday (3) and Bahia on Thursday (9), in the final round of the tournament. To top it off, between games they will face Cuiabá away from home on Monday (6).

very high risk

In the penultimate and 19th place with 33 points, Sport is very close to relegation. The team will have its downfall decreed today (30) if Juventude win. Because, Alviverde will leave the area of ​​sticking and will reach 43 points, surpassing Athletico, who would become the first club outside the Z-4, with 42. With just three more games to go, Leão da Ilha could at most equal the score of Hurricane, but would lose in the number of victories (it only reaches 11 and Rubro-Negro has 12).

Grêmio continues in a complicated situation and bets all its chips against São Paulo this Thursday (2), at 20:00. With 36 points, the team from Rio Grande do Sul can still reach 45, which is the current score of the São Paulo Tricolor. In addition to playing its part against Corinthians, away, and Atlético-MG, at home, Imortal will still have to hope for the stumbling blocks of its rivals in order not to be relegated.

practically relieved

São Paulo, 12th with 45 points, is the team with the easiest schedule in this final stretch. The team visits Grêmio and receives Juventude, two teams in a situation inferior to Tricolor. Finally, the final round will be against América-MG, away from home. Until then, it is very likely that the two teams will play this game without major pretensions in the tournament.

In tenth, with 46 points, Coelho looks more to the top of the table than to sticking. Still with remote chances of falling, he receives Chapecoense today (30) and visits Ceará before the final round.

To complete the list of clubs that managed a distance from sticking, Santos, with the same score as América, but one place behind for having worse goal difference (-1 to -6), has only two more games in the year. The team sees Flamengo and ends its trajectory in Serie A against Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro.

Check the table of teams that still have chances of falling

America-MG: Chapecoense (home), Ceará (outside) and São Paulo (home).

saints: Flamengo (outside) and Cuiabá (home).

São Paulo: Grêmio (outside), Juventude (home) and América-MG (outside).

Cuiabá: Palmeiras (home), Athletico (outside), Fortaleza (home) and Santos (outside).

athletic: Cuiabá (home), Palmeiras (home) and Sport (outside).

Bahia: Atlético-MG (home), Fluminense (home) and Fortaleza (outside).

Youth: Bragantino (home), Fortaleza (outside), São Paulo (home) and Corinthians (home).

Guild: São Paulo (home), Corinthians (away) and Atlético-MG (home).

Sport: Flamengo (home), Chapecoense (outside) and Athletico (home).