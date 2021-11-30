How is the value of gasoline with zero ICMS?

In view of the constant increase in fuel prices, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) decided to freeze the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) incision in the value of gasoline, ethanol and diesel.

This measure was implemented in order to contain the soaring prices of these products. According to the agency, the idea is “to collaborate with the maintenance of prices at current values”. This decision to zero the tax collection will be in effect from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in general, fuels have shown some stability at Brazilian service stations. In the case of gasoline, the average price of the product is R$ 6.752. However, in states like Ceará, the value has already increased again, from R$ 6.91 to R$ 6.96.

With regard to other fuels, diesel remained stable at an average of BRL 5.356, while ethanol had an increase in price, being traded at an average of BRL 5.414.

Without ICMS, will prices stop rising?

Despite the absence of ICMS charges to partially smooth out possible increases in fuel prices, this does not mean that this will prevent possible future readjustments in gasoline and ethanol, as the measure has a limited impact.

Furthermore, it is necessary to understand that the dollar and the devaluation of the real against the American currency have a great effect on the amount charged at Brazilian service stations, given that the value of fuel in Brazilian territory follows the international market.

In this sense, Petrobras transfers to refineries are based on the appreciation of the oil barrel abroad, so that the price of gasoline, for example, will depend on the variation of the product in the international market.

Therefore, drivers can already expect further increases in the future.

According to Bruno Iguetti, consultant in the Oil and Gas area, if the termination of ICMS is not renewed, “it will lead to an increase in the price of gasoline”, as a result of the average prices charged at the fuel pumps.