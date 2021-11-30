How Youth can turn Thursday into “D-Day” for Grêmio

Juventude face Red Bull Bragantino today (29), at 7 pm (GMT), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. And the game is not only reflected in the struggle of the team from Caxias do Sul to avoid relegation or in Massa Bruta’s search for a spot in the next Libertadores. The result can directly impact Grêmio.

With the victory over Bahia yesterday (29), Atlético-GO reached 44 points and broke away from the fight against the fall, heating up the dispute between Juventude (40 points), Bahia (40 points), Athletico Paranaense (42 points) and Grêmio (36 points).

Last in line in this battle, the Porto Alegre team could see Ju make them “relegable” on Thursday.

For that, Jair Ventura’s men must win. In this way, they would go to 43 points in the classification, jumping out of the Z4, and turning Thursday into “D-Day” for Grêmio.

At 18:00 (GMT), on Thursday, Bahia will face Atlético-MG in a late game of the 32nd round. A victory would also take the team from Salvador to 43 points. And with this combination, Grêmio would be relegated in case of defeat to São Paulo, at Arena, at 20:00 (GMT).

That’s because, if they don’t score against São Paulo, the team from Porto Alegre would reach a maximum of 42 points in the championship — if they win Corinthians and Atlético-MG, games that will remain on the calendar. Bahia and Juventude would already have 43, being therefore unattainable.

On the other hand, if Juventude do not beat Red Bull Bragantino, today, it will be impossible for Grêmio relegation this Thursday, as they would have 40 or 41 points, with Athletico Paranaense having 42 and will only play on Friday (3 ), against Cuiabá.

A victory for Juventude also means the relegation of Sport, currently second from bottom with 33 points.