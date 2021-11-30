IBAMA opens public contest with vacancies in ES

Ibama inspection work. Credit: Disclosure/Ibama

The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama) released this Monday night (29) the public notice for the opening of the public tender with 568 vacancies. Of the total number of posts, five were allocated to Espírito Santo. The workload is 40 hours per week.

For those with higher education, the offer is 96 positions for environmental analysts and 40 for administrative analysts. The remuneration is R$8,547.64, already considering the R$458 food stamp. Those approved will work in Brasília.

There are also 432 vacancies for the position of environmental technician, with an initial remuneration of BRL 4,063.34, already considering the food allowance of BRL 458 and a performance bonus of BRL 1,382.40. Applicants must have high school education. The posts were distributed throughout the country, including the State.

Applications can be made from December 1st to December 20th, 2021, on the Cebraspe website. Fees will be R$70 for positions requiring secondary education and R$102 for higher education. Payment can be made until January 5th.

The Ibama contest will feature objective and discursive tests of the Ibama contest are scheduled to take place on January 30th. For all positions, they will last for 4h30 and will be applied in the morning for analyst positions and in the afternoon for technicians.

The objective test will have 120 items, as follows:

environmental technician

Basic knowledge:

Portuguese language

Computer Basics

General and environmental legislation

Ethics in public service

Math

Specific knowledge:

Notions of Public Administration

Notions of Financial and Budget Management

Notions of People Management in organizations

Environmental legislation and standards

Environment

environmental education

administrative analyst

Basic knowledge:

Portuguese language

Notions of Information Technology

Notions of Constitutional Law

Notions of Administrative Law

Environmental sector legislation

Notions of Environmental Law

Notions of regulation

Ethics in Public Service

Specific knowledge:

General Administration

Public administration

Budgetary, financial and public budget administration

public accounting

People management

Financial math

Environmental analyst

Basic knowledge:

Portuguese language

Notions of Information Technology

Notions of Constitutional Law

Notions of Administrative Law

Environmental sector legislation

Notions of Environmental Law

Notions of regulation

Ethics in Public Service

Specific knowledge:

It varies according to the theme chosen at the time of registration.

The dissertation evaluation will have a dissertation of up to 30 lines. Ibama’s tender will be valid for two years, and may be extended for the same period, as needed by the agency.