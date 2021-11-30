IBAMA publishes public contest with remuneration of up to R$8,547.64; vacancies in RN – 11/30/2021 – News

The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) had a tender published this Monday (29). The event offers 568 vacancies across Brazil in effective mid-level and higher-level positions, five of them in Rio Grande do Norte. The highest salary among the vacancies available reaches R$ 8,500.

Opportunities are divided into positions of environmental technician, career that requires the completion of high school, and environmental and administrative analysts for higher education.

Disclosure Registration period opens this Wednesday (1st) and ends on December 20th

The initial remuneration for those looking for a place in secondary education is R$4,063.34, an amount that already includes food stamps of R$458 and a performance bonus of R$1,382.40. For higher education, salaries are R$8,547.64, including food stamps and performance bonus.

In the case of environmental analysts, those approved may work in three specialties: Environmental Licensing; Environmental recovery, monitoring and sustainable use of biodiversity, control and inspection; Management, protection and control of environmental quality. All higher education vacancies are concentrated in the Federal District.

Registration for the contest starts on the 1st and ends on the 20th of December. Registration is done on the Cebraspe website, organizer of the event. A fee of R$70 will be charged for an environmental technician and R$102 for an environmental analyst and administrative analyst. Payment can be made until January 5th.

Only low-income family members enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and bone marrow donors can apply for exemption from the fee.

The Ibama contest will consist of objective and discursive tests, of an eliminatory and qualifying character. The application of both is scheduled for January 30, 2022.

The exams will be carried out in the capitals of the 26 Brazilian states and in the Federal District. Altogether, 120 items will be charged (Right/Wrong style), being 50 Basic Knowledge and 70 Specific Knowledge.