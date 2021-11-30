Ibaneis cancels New Year’s parties in DF | Federal District

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) decided, this Tuesday (30), to cancel the New Year’s Eve parties scheduled for this year, in the Federal District. The Chief Executive even confirmed the event, however, he said that he backed down due to the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

On November 23, Ibaneis said the New Year’s party would take place on stages spread across five regions of the capital. On the day, he also informed that the 2022 carnival was under analysis and that holding the party depends on the scenario of vaccination against Covid-19.

However, on Tuesday, on a social network, the governor stated that the capital has already made great progress in combating the pandemic and that it cannot “risk a setback”. After the announcement, the Health Department said it was investigating a suspected case of the omicron variant (see below)

“I ask that everyone observe the recommended care, especially in this time of uncertainty, until we can resume life normally,” said Ibaneis.

Suspicion of omicron variant in Brasilia

After the governor announced the cancellation of the holiday season, the Health Department announced that it was investigating a suspected case of the omicron variant in the capital. According to the folder, a traveler from South Africa, where the strain was discovered, came to Brasília and tested positive for the new coronavirus this Monday (29).

The secretariat informed that the man was on a flight that landed in Guarulhos (SP), the same one on which another passenger who also came from South Africa tested positive.

The patient who came to Brasília is a man, aged between 40 and 49 years, who received three doses of the vaccine. “The case remains asymptomatic and the traveler is in home isolation since his arrival in the capital,” the folder said.

Also according to the secretariat, the Central Laboratory of the DF (Lacen) began analysis for genetic sequencing of the sample, with the aim of verifying whether the man was infected by the omicron variant. “The deadline for completing the exam is four days.”

The folder also reinforced that, so far, there are no confirmed cases in the capital with the omicron variant.

Cancellation in other regions of Brazil

City halls of at least 10 Brazilian capitals announced total or partial cancellation of New Year’s Eve parties due to covid: Campo Grande, Florianópolis, João Pessoa, Fortaleza, Palmas, Recife, Salvador, São Luís, Brasília and Aracaju.

In Florianópolis and Recife, there will be fireworks, but the shows were cancelled. Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Maceió are still planning to hold the event. Belo Horizonte, which has not held New Year’s since the turn of 2015 to 2016, will continue without a party this year.

There is still no definition as to whether the event will take place in Teresina, Natal, Macapá and Boa Vista.