Ibovespa drops 2.50% and is close to losing 100,000 points; dollar rises to R$5.62 By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com – The declines 2.50% at 2:02 pm, with 100,246 points, after representatives of , the US central bank, signaled that economic stimuli in the country could be withdrawn sooner than expected. At the same time, the advances 0.29%, to R$ 5.6200.

The downward trend, which could lead the Brazilian index to miss the 100,000-point mark, is reinforced by global concerns about omicron, the new variant of covid-19.

Still, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, , told the US Senate that the new strain of coronavirus “represents downside risks to employment and economic activity and increases uncertainty for inflation.”

In the United States, 100 retreats 1.87%, the fall 1.83% and the devalues ​​1.79%.