Ibovespa drops more than 1% in new session pressured by omicron By Reuters

by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The operation was in a slight fall on Tuesday, with investors attentive to the appreciation of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate Committee and speeches by members of the Central Bank, while fears that the current vaccines are not effective against the variant Coronovirus microns reached global markets.

Notre Dame Intermedica (SA:) stocks were the main negative contributor to the index, while Vale (SA:) was at the opposite end.

At 13:52 the Ibovespa dropped 1.32%, to 101,461 points. The financial volume was 7.18 billion reais.

This time, the renewed concern of investors with the new variant came after the chief executive of the pharmaceutical Modern (NASDAQ:) (SA:) say that Covid-19 vaccines are hardly as effective against the new variant as they are against others.

“There isn’t a world, I think, where (effectiveness) is on the same level… as we had with delta,” Stéphane Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

In the US, stocks fell in the wake of the declaration, while European indices also retreated. The caved in more than 3%. .

In the domestic scenario, investors’ attention is focused on the analysis of the PEC dos Precatórios, which makes room for the financing of Auxílio Brasil, in the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Senate. The day before, the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the text, if approved, could be analyzed in plenary on Thursday.

The Ibovespa reacted after a more negative opening and operated with some volatility on Tuesday, between stability and a slight drop, amid speeches by Central Bank (BC) authorities.

BC president Roberto Campos Neto said at a Febraban event that doubts about Brazil’s capacity to grow structurally began to enter into the risk premium. The director of Economic Policy at the institution, Fábio Kanczuk, said at an event promoted by JPMorgan that the view of the monetary authority is that inflation is less inertial and can change a lot over the next year, in the sense that it may surprise downwards .

Among the data released this Tuesday, Brazil registered a drop in the unemployment rate calculated by the Pnad Contínua, which was 12.6% in the quarter ended in September, from 14.2% in the second quarter, practically in line with expectations in Reuters survey of 12.7%. Data from Caged, on the creation of formal jobs, will be released later. The Brazilian consolidated public sector registered a primary surplus of 35.399 billion reais in October, according to the Central Bank, above expectations, according to a Reuters survey with analysts.

HIGHLIGHTS

Locaweb (SA:) fell 8.86% and Méliuz SA (SA:) retreated 8.21%, marking the largest percentage declines in the index.

Bradespar (SA:) presented an increase of 0.81%, while Gerdau (SA:) rose 0.43% and JBS (SA:) also rose 0.43%