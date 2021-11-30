Ibovespa follows the market correction and closes with a moderate increase; investor remains on alert with omicron variant

(Getty)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa has partially recovered from last Friday’s losses, while investors await new information about the omicron variant of the virus that transmits Covid-19. The Brazilian stock exchange walked in tune with the market abroad, where indices also advanced, although there are many doubts about the new strain. Several countries are partially closing their borders while it is not clear whether the mutation is resistant to existing vaccines or not.

Today’s move, however, was seen more as an adjustment than a relief in itself. “The fear of the new variant has not passed. It is a natural correction in the market, which has a lot of this: you had a strong drop on Friday, so it is a correction of this downward movement”, explains Juan Espinhel, an investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

The biggest concern now is the possibility of new lockdowns, which could be adopted if existing vaccines are not effective against the new strain. “The sanitary protocols are already ready, what we need to understand is how new lockdowns will cost the Central Banks. Will they be able to maintain current levels of stimulus? Will they be able to keep the economy heated and deal with inflation?”, asks Espinhel.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Meanwhile, inflation forecasts in Brazil continue to deteriorate. Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 10.12% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.15%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.96% to 5%.

“As expected, the median of economists’ projections in the FOCUS Report for the 2022 IPCA hit the target ceiling at 5%. It was nothing new, after all, there is already a consensus in the market that we will have diffuse pressure on the index next year”, says André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton.

The PEC dos Precatórios is scheduled for voting tomorrow, at 9 am, at the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate. According to the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco, once approved, it will go “immediately” to the Plenary to be voted on on Thursday. The date, however, represents a delay in relation to the initial expectation of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, which was to settle the vote in the Senate tomorrow. In addition, the Executive is still seeking votes to consolidate the necessary score, of 49 favorable votes in the plenary.

In Brasília, Reuters found that the government does not rule out the possibility of having to resort to the War Budget once again in order to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, viable.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.58% at 102,817 points. The volume traded on the day was R$24.4 billion. Ibovespa futures for December 2021 rose 0.89% in the after market to 103,250 points.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.25% at R$5.610 for sale and R$5.609 for purchase, the highest level in a month. Negative economic data in the euro zone weighed on the exchange rate, in addition to restrictions on circulation within countries and for travelers, due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The maximum was R$ 5,640 and the minimum, R$ 5,580.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 retreated 0.13% to R$5.607 in the last trades of the day.

In the extended session of the futures market, the DI for January 2023 rises two basis points to 11.88%; DI for January 2025 drops ten basis points to 11.59%; and the DI for January 2027 is down by eleven basis points to 11.55%.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has stated that there is no need for new lockdowns to respond to the advance of the omicron variant. This gave an extra boost to the Stock Exchanges, which had been rising early on and thus managed to recover part of the losses of last Friday. The Dow Jones closed down 0.68% to 35,135 points; the S&P rose 1.32% to 4,655 points; and the Nasdaq Technology Exchange advanced 1.88%, to 15,782 points.

In Europe, the day was also of partial recovery, with stock markets closing higher. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together shares of companies in key sectors in 17 European countries, closed up 0.69%.

the segment of commodities also rallied strongly today, but reduced gains throughout the session and went far from fully recovering from last week’s tumble. WTI crude for January 2022 closed up 3.23% at $70.35. The Brent reference, for February delivery, went in the opposite direction and lost 2.85%, at US$ 73.63 a barrel.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related