Icon of Bahian music, composer Paulinho Camafeu dies aged 73

Composer Paulinho Camafeu, 73 years old, died this Monday night (29). He was in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital do Subúrbio for five days after suffering a heart attack.

Earlier, still on Monday, the musician suffered a new cardiac arrest that worsened his health, even requiring blood donations. However, he was unable to resist and ended up dying.

“He was suffering a lot, it was a lot. He had already escaped 6 years ago, when he fell into a coma and came back. And now he has found eternal rest”, comments Geraldo Badá, a close friend of the artist.

Camafeu had been in that hospital unit since last Thursday (18th), where he was transferred after spending five days in an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood, also in the capital of Bahia.

Diabetic, the composer started to present cardiac complications for about 10 days. Camafeu was already in poor health. As a result of diabetes, he had already had a foot amputated.

Paulinho Camafeu is the author, in partnership with Luiz Caldas, of the song “Fricote”, a song that marks the beginning of Axé Music. In addition to this, he also signs “Mundo Negro”, created for the Ilê Aiyê group, recorded by Gilberto Gil.

According to Badá, Camafeu should be buried in a ceremony held this Tuesday (30) in the afternoon, at the Campo Santo Cemetery, where the mortal remains of his father are located.