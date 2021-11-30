Idol of Palmeiras, Marcos pays promise for Libertadores title

Credit: Reproduction/Podpah

Idol of Palmeiras, Marcos continues to stir the social networks celebrating the conquest of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021. The former goalkeeper decided to pay one of his promises for the title and surprised the fans.

Marcos changed his Instagram profile picture for one of the forward Deyverson, the hero of the conquest of Verdão, and made a point of explaining it to the people of Palmeira.

“Guys, just so you don’t get confused, this is my Instagram, Deivin’s profile photo (for a week), paying my promises”, justified ex-goalkeeper Marcos.

champion palms

With goals from Raphael Veiga and Deyverson, Palmeiras beat Flamengo by 2-1 and won the Copa Libertadores da América in 2021. The big decision of the continental competition took place this Saturday, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

1999 hero

In the first Libertadores da América conquered by Palmeiras, in 1999, Marcos was the main protagonist. Since then, he has become one of the biggest idols in the history of Alviverde.

DATASHEET

Game: Palmeiras vs Flamengo

Competition: Copa Conmebol Libertadores da América 2021 (Final)

Location: Centenario Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay

Date and time: November 27, at 5 pm

Palmeiras lineup: Weverton, Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and rony.

Flamengo lineup: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Aaron, Andreas and Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

