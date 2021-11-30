If elected, Lula says he will revoke Petrobras’ international parity policy | Economy

the antagonist If elected, Lula says he will revoke Petrobras’ international parity policy

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized Petrobras’ international parity (PPI) pricing policy, adopted in 2016 during the government of former President Michel Temer. Lula criticized the consecutive increases in cooking gas and fuel and stressed that Petrobras’ profit should go to the Brazilian people.

“I say it loud and clear: we are not going to maintain this policy of rising prices for gas and gasoline that Petrobras has adopted because it has leveled out prices on the international market. The Brazilian people have to profit from Petrobras,” he said in an interview with a radio station in Rio Grande do Sul this Tuesday (30).

“Around 50% of inflation today is subordinated to prices controlled by the government. Therefore, the government has a lot of responsibility for inflation. For the price of energy, gas, gasoline, diesel,” he added.

Lula said that he is not a pre-candidate yet, but that the PT will have a name for the seat of President of the Republic. The definition, according to him, goes through other parties and should be for March 2022.

The former president also criticized the dichotomy between fiscal responsibility and social assistance.

His likely opponent in the 2022 elections, Jair Bolsonaro is also dissatisfied with the PPI and even said that this was “the big problem” for fuel inflation, as Brazil imports a good part of what it consumes.

This pricing policy reflects the total costs to internalize a product. It is a reference calculated based on the purchase price of the fuel (in the case of Brazil, generally the price negotiated in Houston, USA).