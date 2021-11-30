‘If you followed this principle, it would be exceptional’

PSG beat Saint-Etienne by 3-1 this Sunday (28), in a match for the 15th round of the French Championship. Neymar sprained his ankle and left the lawn crying

O Paris Saint-Germain won the Saint-Etienne by 3 to 1, but saw Neymar get injured again. And the message posted on social networks by the Brazilian was criticized by the newspaper Le Parisien.

“Let’s recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have to do, raise your head and let’s go. I’ll come back better and stronger”, wrote the player on Instagram.

However, the French vehicle questioned the sentence written by the ace and stated that if the star followed what he writes, he would be an ‘exceptional athlete’.

“If he had followed this principle with every injury, Neymar would be an exceptional athlete today, who could hope to win his first Golden Ball on Monday night.“, began by asserting.

“It is an understatement to say that he has not been spared in recent years. Before arriving in Paris, he had experienced his most serious setback with the Brazil, during the world Cup of 2014, when, victim of a fracture of the 3rd vertebra, he almost paralyzed”, he added.

The ace, who left the lawn on a stretcher after a sprained left ankle at the end of the game, was spotted on crutches and with an orthopedic boot on his left foot by the French newspaper Le Parisien.

When playing a ball with Yvann Freemason, Neymar ended up spraining his ankle and had to leave the field on a stretcher, with a face of great pain, giving way to Dina-Ebimbe.

With the victory, PSG reached 40 points and remained isolated in the leadership of the French Championship after 15 games. Saint-Etienne parks at 12 points, and stays within the relegation zone.

After the match this Sunday, PSG returns to the field on Wednesday (1st) to face Nice, at Parque dos Príncipes.