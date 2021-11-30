‘I’ll show it to the public’ · TV News

MC Gui stated that he will nominate Solange Gomes to the farm in A Fazenda 13. On this Monday night (29), the funkeiro promised to use his speech as farmer of the week to get revenge on his rival. “I’m going to show it to the public, I’m going to talk,” declared the pawn.

While talking to Sthefane Matos in the tree house, the singer said he is tired of having his engagement to Beatriz Michelle exposed by the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

“I have family, my fiancee has family, I asked her to marry me because I love her. It has nothing to do with image, I’ve lived together with her for two years. She is trying to get the public to buy this image [minha]”complained the MC.

The funkeiro, then, highlighted that he will need to take a stand during the formation of the farm on Tuesday (30) to defend himself against accusations made by Solange. “I’m going to show the audience, I’m going to speak, I’m going to have the power to speak there. I’m going to have the power to indicate and show that what she says is meaningless. It’s bizarre that in a game with so many arguments, she looks for things from outside, involving my fiancée”.

“I’m going to expose, since she’s exposing, I need to expose my defense. I’ve never done anything. I’ve never used my family, I’ve never victimized myself,” added the participant.

