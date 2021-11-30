In A Fazenda 13, Rico turns his stall into a motel for an intimate visit; Understand · TV News

Rico Melquiades took advantage of the confinement in A Fazenda 2021 to think about what it would be like if pedestrians were entitled to intimate visits, as well as prisoners. This Monday (29), the ex-MTV was encouraged by the idea: in his plan, the space in the bay would be used as a motel for the realization of the sexual desires of the reality’s participants.

“Can you imagine if I had an intimate visit, like in prison? It would be like that, in the cubicle. [A produção avisaria:] ‘Aline [Mineiro], go to the bay immediately’. You would, and we would be at the lookout. When you left, we [ia gritar]: ‘Eeeee'”, commented Melquiades in conversation with the ex-panicat.

Excited with the idea, Aline asked if the celebration of pedestrians would be similar to that held with people who follow the descent into a waterfall.

“Yeah! Remember the Pica-Pau cartoon, that they fell into a barrel in the waterfall”, commented the pedestrian, alluding to the classic animation episode set in Niagara Falls, in the United States.

“[Quando a produção avisasse:] ‘Aline, in the stall’. Everyone would already know that you were on the intimate visit and, when you left, everyone would say: ‘Eeeee, yupi'”, added the ex-On Vacation With Ex. “[Ia sair] With a smile,” said Aline.

