In a new mass resignation in Education, 52 professionals from

At least 52 researchers linked to the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) informed this Monday (29) that they are presenting a collective resignation of their functions in the department’s evaluation board.

Among the reasons given, the scientists claim that they have not been able to work according to academic standards and that Capes has not acted to defend the evaluation of graduate programs. They also claim that there is an “unbridled race” to open new distance post courses.

This is the second mass dismissal at a major Brazilian federal education agency in less than a month. In early November, about 30 professionals who worked in the organization of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) resigned, less than two weeks before the exams.

Capes is a research funding agency under the administrative umbrella of the Ministry of Education (MEC). Its main mission is to evaluate postgraduate courses in Brazil and disseminate scientific information.

The professors who resigned from their positions are from the fields of mathematics and physics. The first involved three coordinators and 28 consultants. In the second, there were three coordinators and 18 consultants. All resigned collectively. With that, Capes will have to rebuild the two teams from scratch. Until the publication of this report, the Ministry of Education had not commented on the matter.

In a document published by the resigners on Monday, it reads: “We would like to be able to work with predictability, respect for the best academic standards, attention to the specificities of the areas and, above all, a minimum support from the agency. Such conditions have not been verified in recent years. months”.

The collective resignation generated fear and revolt on social networks. See, below, some examples of posts on the subject, from student associations, politicians and opposition parliamentarians.

