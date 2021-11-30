In a rare scene, polar bear chases and kills reindeer

A polar bear was filmed hunting a reindeer in the Svalbard archipelago, Norwegian territory in the middle of the Arctic Ocean. The scene caught the attention of environmentalists for representing a change in the usual diet of these animals, leading them to believe that predators are being led to adapt to the increasingly warm climate in the polar regions.

The chase scene was recorded in August, in the European summer, when the ice sheet recedes and takes with it seals, the main prey of polar bears. In this scenario, a team of researchers from a Polish base in the archipelago caught the young bear killing the reindeer, taking it into the water and drowning it, before eating, according to the website France24.

Izabela Kulaszewicz, a biologist at the University of Gdansk, was one of the team members to witness the scene, considered so unusual that it gave rise to a new report on polar biology, written by her and two other colleagues and published last week.

The trio of scientists suggested that the situation is evidence that polar bears are increasingly inclined to hunt land animals to compensate for their limited access to seals as a result of the accelerated melt.

Reindeer would be the most affected by this phenomenon, with indications that predation on these animals has been increasing in recent decades. In addition to the retraction of the ice sheet, which keeps polar bears on dry land longer, the reindeer population has been growing in the Svalbard archipelago since 1925, when hunters were banned from capturing the species.

Hunting for new prey by polar bears is a matter of “need and opportunity”, the researchers conclude, according to the British tabloid mirror.

The Svalbard archipelago is just 1,000 kilometers from the North Pole and has a population of around 300 sedentary polar bears and 20,000 reindeer. Despite the theory of Polish researchers, other scientists claim that it is necessary to analyze the predatory phenomenon carefully, as the growing number of animals and humans in the region makes it easier to catch scenes like the one observed in August.

“If polar bears killed reindeer in the 1950s and 60s, it would be very rare to see them, as there were few people, few bears and few reindeer (in the archipelago),” argued Andrew Derocher, professor at the University of Alberta, Canada, to mirror.

“Now, with modern media, everyone has a camera, profiles on social media and ‘news’ spreads fast,” he concluded.

Although seals are their main prey, polar bears also feed on eggs, birds, dolphins and rodents.

Reindeer are also compatible food sources during the summer period, which is now being prolonged because of global warming, according to experts consulted by the British tabloid.

Two days after the first recording, the same polar bear was seen feeding on the carcass of another reindeer. Jon Aars, Norwegian co-author of the article on the rare variation within the food chain, also points out that “reindeer can be important for at least some of the polar bears when they have to spend long periods on land.”