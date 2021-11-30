In a tight vote, senators confirm regulation of the rapporteur’s amendments — Senado Notícias

In continuation to the session of the National Congress this Monday (29), the senators approved, by 34 votes in favor and 32 against, the Draft Resolution that changes the rules of the amendments of the rapporteur in the Budget (RP9 amendments), limiting the volume resources and requiring the identification of the authors. PRN 4/2021 now goes to enactment. Before, federal deputies approved the bill by a large majority.

The matter goes to promulgation in the form of the substitute text, presented by the rapporteur in Congress, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). He rejected all 22 amendments presented. Castro said that the General Rapporteur’s amendments to the Budget have always existed, but that he considers the volume of resources in recent years to be excessive.

He stated that his substitute will give “absolute transparency” to these amendments from now on, and will limit their value. The senator explained that the draft resolution seeks to comply with the injunction granted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) at the request of the Citizenship parties , PSOL and PSB, on the so-called “secret budget”.

— The secret budget doesn’t exist. Budget is accessible to everyone. The budget execution was not being contemplated, this part of those who had asked for it. (…) the Federal Supreme Court, I understand that at a good time, demanded from this House the total transparency of these RP9 resources, which I think was a gain, and I interpret this as being a tidying brake that gave the STF, so that, from now on, the National Congress can identify in a clear and unmistakable way who was the requester of that resource. (…) We are complying 100% with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court – guaranteed Marcelo Castro.

The substitute presented by the rapporteur determines that the changes will only apply to the 2022 Budget, that is, they do not cover the 2020 and 2021 amendments. “The past is not in the Resolution. The Resolution has no power for that”, pondered Castro. The rapporteur noted that the joint act of the Chamber and Senate Tables has already decided, on Friday (26), that it is impossible to retroactively establish a procedure for recording amendments.

The PRN 4/2021 originated from this document, the Joint Act of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate 1/2021, published to “fulfill the court decision and ensure greater publicity and transparency to the budget execution of expenses classified with the Primary Result (RP) indicator 9 (discretionary expense arising from the amendment of the general rapporteur) of the 2020 and 2021 Annual Budget Laws ”. The act also published more than 600 pages with RP9 amendments from those years, with no indication of applicants.

The act of the Bureaus informs that there is “serious, imminent and irreparable risk, arising from the non-execution of the budget” of these amendments until the end of 2021. Castro warned of the threat of work stoppage due to the STF decision. This year, R$ 9.3 billion were committed in rapporteur amendments, with almost half of which went to Health. In addition, R$ 7.6 billion in amendments have not yet been committed. The responsible authorities have until Friday (3) to indicate the amounts of the payment schedules that will be used later this year.

The approved text allows the general rapporteur to “make indications for the execution of the programs” arising from requests received “from parliamentarians, public agents or civil society”. Requests and nominations will have to be published individually “and made available in a report on an electronic site by the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) and forwarded to the Executive Branch.”

CMO already published data for 2020 and 2021. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sent petition to the STF requesting the reinstatement of these amendments in the execution of the Budget. The court reporter is Justice Rosa Weber.

Senators Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS), Reguffe (Podemos-DF), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), criticized the proposal because they understand that applicants for RP9 amendments in 2020 and 2021 also need to be identified. They further claimed that there are many presidential vetoes pending consideration by Congress and that they would have priority voting.

Several parliamentarians stated that they will appeal to the STF against the approval of the resolution.

Alvaro Dias defended the extinction of the rapporteur’s amendments. “The project is an amnesty for acts carried out previously and a guarantee of clandestinity in the transfer of public resources”, he criticized.

“There is no reason to denounce the existence of corruption because we don’t have proof, but the secret budget opens doors for the practice of corruption,” added Alvaro.

Reguffe said the RP9 amendments “demoralize the Legislative Power” due to a lack of transparency.

— It is unknown which congressman received, how much each congressman received, whether or not he received it. There is no equal treatment with regard to parliamentarians. Who receives? The king’s friends? Politics shouldn’t be done like that; politics must be done with conscience, so that people have the freedom to assert their positions according to their conscience, saying “yes” or “no” to the projects, just considering whether these projects are good or bad for the population and not because received some advantage,” said Reguffe.

The approved substitute sets a ceiling for the value of the rapporteur’s amendments equivalent to the sum of the individual and bench tax amendments. It will be up to the CMO to annually define the limit of the general rapporteur.

The Budget Bill for 2022 sets aside R$10.5 billion for individual amendments and R$5.7 billion for state bench amendments. As a result, the amendments made by the General Rapporteur on the Budget would have a ceiling of R$ 16.2 billion in next year’s Budget. The value is close to this year’s rapporteur amendments, which have an allocation of R$ 16.8 billion.

The value of the rapporteur’s amendments is decided in the vote on the preliminary opinion of the Budget Bill. Castro noted that the Commission can decide for an amount below the ceiling. “In 2018, the general rapporteur did not present amendments,” he added.

The nominations must be compatible with the Pluriannual Plan (PPA) and with the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), and be in accordance with the legislation applicable to the public policy to be met.

For senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), Congress was “tearing up the Constitution”. In his opinion, the limit on the total value of rapporteur amendments will remain too high.

— We are making the Budget personage official (…) How did we get to that? How do we transform the Federal Senate into a Lower House, a Chamber that does not comply with the most sacred principles of the Constitution? And worse: what will cause, all of us will cause, an indisposition, an institutional crisis with the one who is the guardian of the Constitution, which is the Federal Supreme Court — criticized Simone.

Senators Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) and Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) also announced votes against the bill. Girão defended the extinction of the General Rapporteur’s amendments to the Budget. Amin recalled the CPI of Budget Midgets, 1993-94.

Support

Chairing the session, deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM) defended the approval.

— Approval is required within the deadline for drafting this standard by December 22nd. It is unreasonable to postpone a story with such relevant outcomes for society,” Ramos argued.

In the same sense was the assessment of the president of the Senate, for whom the Draft Resolution will “confirm what the Federal Supreme Court ruled out as something important, which is in fact a demonstration of the entire origin of the amendments”.



— So far, with the existing rule, there is a concentration on the figure of the rapporteur and there are no formal records regarding this. (…) but other data is fundamental and it is very important to be said that every penny of these amendments is fully traceable, you know where it went and how it went, there is a budget process for that. (…) there is a concentration in this figure of the rapporteur that the decision of the Supreme made alert that it is not possible to focus only on his figure, that he needs to be an indicator, but decline who are the institutions that collaborated in the decision of that specific amendment said Pacheco to the press.

For him, the Budget needs to be unlocked to guarantee the application of these resources in the municipalities.

— Remembering that almost all municipalities are beneficiaries of these resources. Therefore, the beneficiaries are absolutely known, verified, there is nothing secret about it,” added Pacheco.

The president of the Senate refuted the possibility of Congress going against the STF decision regarding the 2020 and 2021 rapporteur amendments.

“There is no lack of publicity for the amendments. The amendments have value, destination, beneficiaries, everything published. The origin is an amendment by the rapporteur, the general rapporteur of the budget is a parliamentarian designated to take care of the national budget by the National Congress. (…) What is being pointed out as a lack of publicity is what motivated the rapporteur to indicate the amendment and this the law did not require that there be a formal way. The rapporteur takes responsibility when he signs the amendment, he is responsible for that appointment. Like the parliamentarian in his individual amendment, he individually assumes that responsibility for indicating the amendment, even though that amendment may have been suggested by a mayor or a Santa Casa provider, but the congressman who signs is responsible and, in this case of the rapporteur’s amendment, there is a certain confusion in this, because it seems that there is a secret budget that is being allocated to who knows who and there is none of that,” said Pacheco.

(With information from the news agency Câmara Notícias)