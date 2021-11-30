In a video for fans, Jorge Salgado says that Zé Ricardo should be Vasco’s new coach

The president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, has been dodging. Institutionally avoided contact with the press. To the fan, on official channels, he repeats empty words. However, this Monday night a self-explanatory video went viral on social media. In it, a fan asks if there are great chances for the team to move up to Serie A in the Brazilian Championship next year. With a half smile, Jorge Salgado responded by commenting on the team’s likely next coach, Zé ​​Ricardo. He also spoke about the routing of the hiring of Ricardo Gomes and another director.

– I guess. I mean, we are going to reformulate it, we are at the end of a negotiation with a coach, which must be Zé Ricardo. We are also bringing Ricardo Gomes. All that’s left now is to close with the football director, who is also there at the final stage. From this redesign we go into the game again. I think we have great possibilities. Football, unfortunately, is not an exact science. We’ve worked a lot this past year, we’ve made a lot of progress in terms of internal football processes, etc., but on the field it was a disaster. Nothing went right. I hope that next year things get better and we’ll go back to the first division – he said, in addition to amending on how he analyzes the request sent to the Club’s Board of Directors, for football to join the club-company modality:

– An important thing that should happen now at the end of the year: we are going to put SAF on the Board, which is the limited liability company for football, and with that it will open a perspective for us to attract partners, international players to invest in Vasco . And then we end up, the result of that is much lower indebtedness and strengthening football with new investments. So I think next year could be a great year, God willing.

